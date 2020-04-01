Houston Methodist in need of donations
article
HOUSTON - Houston Methodist Hospital is currently in need of personal protective equipment and are accepting donations of unopened and undamaged product from individuals and businesses.
Below is a list of items being requested.
- N95 Masks:
- 3M model numbers:
- 8210
- 1860
- 1860S
- 1870+
- Moldex N95 – all sizes
- Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs):
- 3M: Versa Flow
- 3M Breath Easy
- Honeywell PA 700
- Max Air
- Tyvek suits
- Isolation Gowns
- Nitrile Disposable Gloves
- New or Reusable Face Shields
If you are able to make a donation, please email donationscovid19ppe@houstonmethodist.org and reference that you would like to donate to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.