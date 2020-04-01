Houston Methodist in need of donations

article

Houston Methodist Hospital is currently in need of personal protective equipment and are accepting donations of unopened and undamaged product from individuals and businesses.

Below is a list of items being requested.

- N95 Masks:

- 3M model numbers:

- 8210

- 1860

- 1860S

Advertisement

- 1870+

- Moldex N95 – all sizes

- Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs):

- 3M: Versa Flow

- 3M Breath Easy

- Honeywell PA 700

- Max Air

- Tyvek suits

- Isolation Gowns

- Nitrile Disposable Gloves

- New or Reusable Face Shields

If you are able to make a donation, please email donationscovid19ppe@houstonmethodist.org and reference that you would like to donate to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE