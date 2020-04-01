Expand / Collapse search

Houston Methodist in need of donations

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Houston Methodist Hospital is currently in need of personal protective equipment and are accepting donations of unopened and undamaged product from individuals and businesses.

Below is a list of items being requested.

 - N95 Masks:

     - 3M model numbers:

     - 8210

     - 1860

     - 1860S

     - 1870+

     - Moldex N95 – all sizes

 - Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPRs):

     - 3M: Versa Flow

     - 3M Breath Easy

     - Honeywell PA 700

     - Max Air

 - Tyvek suits

 - Isolation Gowns

 - Nitrile Disposable Gloves

 - New or Reusable Face Shields

If you are able to make a donation, please email donationscovid19ppe@houstonmethodist.org and reference that you would like to donate to Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE