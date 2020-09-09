Houston Mayor Turner optimistic about coronavirus numbers

In a press conference Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner seemed cautiously optimistic surrounding the latest number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Houston.

“The numbers continue to move in the right direction,” said Mayor Turner. “It is so important that we continue to do what we have been doing. That is putting on these masks and engaging in social distancing.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

According to the Texas Medical Center, their number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped drastically since mid-July. In addition, the latest positivity rate for those testing for Coronavirus at the Texas Medical Center is below 6 percent.

“We’ve really calmed down quite a bit,” said Dr. Faisal Masud, Critical Care Director for Methodist Hospital. “We’re not really as low as you’d imagine it, but I think our journey is getting there.”

RELATED: COVID-19 testing in greater Houston area

For weeks, city and state officials have been watching the COVID-19 positivity rate. Once the rate drops below 5 percent, officials have said they’d consider more re-openings.

Advertisement

“If we do it safely and rightly we can do a lot more opening and a lot more in-person,” said Dr. Masud. “The first responsibility is for our children. If we don’t late the infection rate go high up, and we manage the proper safe school re-opening, we should be able to do other things following.”

On Facebook, we asked people if they think Texas should reopen 100 percent. The responses were mixed.

One person commented, “We did this in May when numbers went down and it spiked quick. We need to learn patience and wait longer. The virus is in control, not us.” In contrast, another person wrote, “Yes. More people are dying from suicide, domestic violence, and child abuse than COVID.”

“I cannot even imagine at this point opening up this state, or this city, at 100 percent,” said Mayor Turner. “Quite frankly, I find it irresponsible.”

On Wednesday, BBVA Stadium announced plans to allow a limited number of fans into professional soccer matches. According to Mayor Turner, the Houston Astros and Texans could follow these limitations as well with fans in the stands.

“As long as we’re following the proper protocols,” said Mayor Turner. “The limitation that I’m proposing is up to 25 percent [capacity].”