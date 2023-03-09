Houston man, 24, sentenced to 14 years federal prison for trafficking meth

A Houston man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth in the metro area, said Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

24-year-old Alberto Serna pleaded guilty on Oct. 27, 2022, to possession with the intent to distribute meth and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release immediately after his sentence is served, says U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt.

SUGGESTED: Teen accused of setting fire in Houston apartment because he was upset with family

According to officials, the court heard evidence showing Serna was held accountable for 7,513 grams of meth.

"Meth kills and destroys entire communities, and my office will use all means necessary to stop the proliferation of toxic drugs that inflict harm on our citizens," said Hamdani. "You can’t sell kilograms of drugs in the Southern District of Texas without paying a hefty price, and today’s sentence represents that."

MORE: Mexican cartel reportedly apologizes for kidnapping, killing Americans

Reports say investigators found out Serna would be moving large amounts of drugs on April 15, 2022. Officials did surveillance and saw Serna committing "suspicious activity." In a joint effort, officials say they conducted a traffic stop where they inspected Serna's car.

CRIME: Caught on Cam: Man brutally beaten by bouncer at LGBTQ event in Houston

They discovered more than eight kilograms of meth, according to reports and the drugs were estimated to be worth about $130,000.

Serna reportedly admitted to possessing the meth with the intent to distribute it. He will remain in custody pending his being taken to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.