Houston man charged with murder of fiancee expected in court

A Houston man accused of killing his fiancée just days after proposing is expected to appear in court this morning.

Kendrick Marquette Akins, 39, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Dominic Jefferson.

Police say Akins shot his fiancée following an argument at an apartment complex on Holly View Drive around 11:50 p.m. on January 3.

A witness told police that Akins left and returned to the scene of the shooting. Police say Akins confronted a witness who was trying to help the injured woman. The witness told police Akins fired a shot in the direction of the witness before running away from the scene.

Akins turned himself into Houston police on Saturday morning.

His bond is set at $150,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday morning.

A vigil was held on Sunday night to honor the mother of three. Jefferson leaves behind a 4, 6 and 11-year-old. She would have celebrated her 35th birthday on January 17.

Jefferson’s family said the two had been dating less than four months and were engaged on New Year’s Eve.

Her family told FOX 26 that a big component of Jefferson’s death was domestic violence. The family hopes her death can be a message for others who may be in violent and harmful relationships.

“This is much bigger than my sister. My sister is not going to die in vain. If it ain't right, if it don’t feel right, it ain't right,” said the victim’s sister Charmone Onyeije.

