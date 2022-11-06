Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD announces schools closed to celebrate World Series championship

Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Looks like some students will not have to worry about missing school on Monday to celebrate the Houston Astros big win. 

After a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, the Astros became the World Series Champions for the second time in franchise history and second time in the last six seasons. 

The Astros and fans alike, however, are still buzzing from the excitement of this win, so a World Series Championship Party will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park. 

On Monday, a parade will also be held in commemorating this victory, and Houston ISD is ensuring everyone will be able to be present for it. 

In a statement released by Houston ISD, Superintendent Millard House II announced all schools offices will be closed Monday, November 7 "to allow our students, staff, and families to attend the victory parade."  

"We are proud to have the Houston Astros organization as a partner in education and in our schools," the statement continued. "Let's show our support for the home team." 