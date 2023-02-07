article

The largest school district in Texas, Houston Independent School District (HISD) announced a change in policy Tuesday to try to reduce the number of fights.

Andre’ D. Walker, Director of Athletics and UIL Activities, sent a letter to HISD parents Tuesday saying athletes will now be suspended two games if they’re involved in a fight, rather than one game.

"After looking over our records from past years, violence between District competitors is on the rise," said Walker in the written letter. "This is a matter of concern that District Athletics deems unacceptable. Therefore, the Houston ISD Athletic Department will be implementing a zero-tolerance policy regarding fighting. This will be in place until the end of this school year at a minimum."

FOX 26 looked at data provided by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) relating to fights. Below are the number of fights reported at five of the largest school districts last year in the Houston area.

NUMBER OF FIGHTS REPORTED LAST SCHOOL YEAR

- HOUSTON ISD: 2,461

- CYPRESS-FAIRBANKS ISD: 1,906

- KATY ISD: 1,239

- FORT BEND ISD: 851

- CONROE ISD: 260

"As of late, in many cases, District Athletics has only implemented minimal one-game suspensions for players when fighting occurs," said Walker. "However, in the wake of an increase in cases, we have decided to extend that suspension to two games for any violent incident and/or ejection. We will still enforce the other interventions and rehabilitations that we currently utilize."

On Tuesday, parents outside of Lamar High School in Houston reacted to the policy change.

"A one game [suspension] may not be enough," said Pamela Whitaker, a grandmother of an HISD student. "Certainly, two games will let something sink in. I really don’t have a problem with that."

"You have to teach them whenever they do something wrong there’s consequence for their actions," said Jarnette Mitchell, a parent.

According to HISD’s Director of Athletics, they are open to feedback and other ideas to help, "make this a positive opportunity for high-quality and equitable athletic events."