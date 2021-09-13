Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Galveston Island
13
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Colorado County, Waller County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 6:45 PM CDT until MON 9:45 PM CDT, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:55 AM CDT until THU 8:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:05 PM CDT until FRI 12:21 AM CDT, Brazoria County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:21 PM CDT until FRI 12:01 AM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:49 PM CDT until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Galveston County, Harris County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:34 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Houston Humane Society offering tips for pet owners amid Tropical Storm Nicholas preperations

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston
article

Cute puppy with mouth open looking happy (Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

HOUSTON - As residents prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, the Houston Humane Society is urging pet owners to ensure they also keep their furry friends safe as well. 

LATEST UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicholas bringing high risk of flash flooding to SE Texas

Nicholas is expected to make landfall Monday night, bringing several inches of rain and floods. 

MORE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for 17 counties as TS Nicholas moves toward SE Texas

Here are some helpful tips the Humane Society shared: 

  • Bring Them Inside – Make room for your pets indoors. Set aside some blankets or towels for your pet to lay on. Crate pets or secure them in a room where they feel safe during the storm.
  • Provide Safe & Dry Area – If unable to bring them inside, have the pet in a safe covered area on higher ground. Ensure all coverings are prepared to sustain high winds.  
  • Stock Up on Water, Food, and Medication – Ensure your pet has 2-week supply of food, water and necessary supplies.
  • Register Your Pet’s Microchip – Keep information updated. This will help you be re-united with your pet if he/she becomes lost and is turned in to a shelter or vet clinic.
  • Make a Plan and Have your Disaster Kit Ready – You want to be prepared if the storm impacts your area.