Houston house fire claims life of mother and child
HOUSTON - Investigations are underway into the fire that claimed the life of a mother and her child in north Houston..
Houston Fire Department was dispatched to 218 Heaney Street following reports of a residential fire.
The victims, identified as a mother and her one-year-old child, were discovered deceased amidst the aftermath of the blaze. No injuries were reported among firefighters. The mother reentered the home to save her son, according to Fire Chief Samuel Peña.