Houston grandmother run over, dragged across road, left for dead with serious injuries

A Houston family is desperate for answers after 71-year-old great grandmother Rosie Valentin was hit by a pickup truck and left for dead.

"How can you do that to somebody?" said Christina Flores. "You had the opportunity to do the right thing, so many chances, and you didn’t."

SUGGESTED: Parents share story of daughter’s death on National Seat Belt Day

Flores shared with FOX 26 surveillance video she obtained from nearby businesses. The incident occurred Saturday around 6:30 p.m. near Jensen and Laura Koppe.

In the surveillance video, a tan-colored pickup truck can be seen hitting the 71-year-old. The truck then drags the woman’s helpless body about 30 yards across Jensen, and stops in a parking lot. The driver then gets out of his vehicle, notices the woman, and drives away.

"Seeing my grandmother like that, hearing her scream in the hospital, in the emergency room when they were fixing her leg and arm, that’s going to haunt me," said Flores.

Flores says her grandmother is more like a mother for their family.

"My mom and dad passed away, and she took us in when I was eight," said Flores. "She raised us that whole time."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to Flores, the 71-year-old remains in a hospital ICU after five surgeries. She sustained a broken back, ribs, and several more serious injuries.

"[The driver] needs to be caught," said Flores. "He needs to be held accountable."

In the surveillance video, Flores says a man purchasing beer wearing a red/orange hat is the driver from the tan pickup truck. fter driving across the street and leaving the grandmother on the pavement in pain, Flores says witnesses nearby didn’t call for help.

"That’s why I was in tears," said Flores.

While the grandmother remains hospitalized, Flores is now on a mission to help police catch the responsible driver.

"[My grandma] raised us," said Flores. "Let us help you now when you need it."