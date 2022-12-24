With the effects of the winter storm hitting Houston, some residents are being asked to conserve.

The City of Deer Park sent out a notice around 8 a.m. on Saturday that asked residents to stop dripping their faucets, check for leaks, and conserve water.

In their statement, they said, "The City of Deer Park’s water supply has diminished due to excess water usage throughout the night and is creating a strain on the water treatment system. Please turn off any dripping faucets to allow our staff time to replenish the water supply.

On Friday at 12 p.m., the city announced water production and pressures were at normal and not expected to fall. If residents were previously experiencing a drop in water pressure or did not have water, the city said it was likely because of frozen pipes.

If you would like the City of Deer Park to help with turning off the water supply in your home, contact the Deer Park Police Department's non-emergency call line: (281) 479-1511.

To read the full notice and keep up with updates from Deer Park, visit their website.