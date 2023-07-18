Houston Fire Department on scene of 2-alarm hotel fire on West Sam Houston Parkway
HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm hotel fire.
Details are limited, but fire officials said the fire sparked up on the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway.
Officials said no injuries have been reported.
