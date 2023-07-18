Expand / Collapse search

Houston Fire Department on scene of 2-alarm hotel fire on West Sam Houston Parkway

Houston
HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm hotel fire. 

Details are limited, but fire officials said the fire sparked up on the 2900 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway. 

Officials said no injuries have been reported. 

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest. 