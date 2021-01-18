Houston FBI says there’s no specific or substantiated threats to our area regarding Inauguration Day

Between now and the presidential inauguration this Wednesday, the FBI says it will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emergency threats to our region.

The FBI Houston division is, "Using all of our investigative resources to identify the perpetrators of the violence at the capitol," almost two weeks ago.

"Blood was shed as we were trying to transfer power in this country," said US Representative Al Green from Houston.

Green spent Martin Luther King Day remembering that dark day in our country’s history.

"From my office with my staff, we could see persons climbing up the walls, we could see persons pushing in the doors. We could see destruction we never thought we would see," Green said.

Green says he was targeted by some of the Washington, D.C. rioters on a flight back to Houston.

"We can not allow our differences to destroy us starting with that flight and all future flights," he said. "We want to make sure that people are aware of the penalty associated with creating a disturbance or disruption while a plane is in flight."

We spoke to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office about any possible threats for their jurisdictions on Inauguration Day.

Both sheriffs told us they know of none.

"Although no substantiated threats have been identified, we continue to monitor for potential security concerns," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.