Authorities have a man behind bars for abandoning his five children and leaving them in a hot home without food.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, officers were called overnight Monday around 4 a.m. to a home in the 17400 block of Rolling Creek Dr. for a welfare check.

When investigators arrived, they found Kevin Turner, 53, had abandoned his five children with no food or air conditioning "on a day with a high temperature of over 98 degrees."

Kevin Turner (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4)

The youngest child was 9, followed by a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and a 16-year-old who were left in the home. Officials took custody of the children after sending them to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old was arrested and charged with Child Abandonment.