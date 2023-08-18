Houston authorities are investigating a tragic incident after a dog was found being burned alive.

Owners walked outside of their home in Kashmere Gardens, and found their dog who was on a leash outside, being burned alive, officials say. The dog was taken to Houston Humane Society (HHS) where he was last said to be in critical condition.

HHS says the dog is being treated with IVs and ointment for his burn wounds. According to a veterinarian at HHS, the dog had severe bruising consistent with intentional blunt force trauma, abrasions on the dog’s nails from trying to get away, and burns throughout his body and mouth.

Officials say they believe an accelerant was used to burn the animal.

Anyone with information on who may have caused the severe injury to this animal is asked to contact the Houston Police Department. Houston Humane Society said they are committed to the care of this dog and to assisting in achieving justice in this case.

To learn more about the non-profit shelter’s efforts to eliminate animal cruelty and support pet owners in of assistance, visit the Houston Humane Society website.