Authorities have a woman behind bars for allegedly shooting her father's ankle during an argument.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

It happened Thursday, according to the Houston PD, when officers were called to the 2300 block of Brookmere Dr. in north Houston near T.C. Jester a little after midnight.

That's where investigators said Cristina Bernich, 52, got into an argument with her 72-year-old father and then shot him in the ankle.

Cristina Carol Bernich (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

He was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, while Bernich was placed in handcuffs.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

The 52-year-old has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.