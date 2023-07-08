Houston Crime: Woman arrested for shooting father in the ankle
HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman behind bars for allegedly shooting her father's ankle during an argument.
It happened Thursday, according to the Houston PD, when officers were called to the 2300 block of Brookmere Dr. in north Houston near T.C. Jester a little after midnight.
That's where investigators said Cristina Bernich, 52, got into an argument with her 72-year-old father and then shot him in the ankle.
Cristina Carol Bernich (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)
He was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, while Bernich was placed in handcuffs.
The 52-year-old has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member.