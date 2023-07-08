Expand / Collapse search

Houston Crime: Woman arrested for shooting father in the ankle

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman behind bars for allegedly shooting her father's ankle during an argument. 

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

It happened Thursday, according to the Houston PD, when officers were called to the 2300 block of Brookmere Dr. in north Houston near T.C. Jester a little after midnight. 

That's where investigators said Cristina Bernich, 52, got into an argument with her 72-year-old father and then shot him in the ankle. 

Cristina Carol Bernich (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records) 

He was rushed to a hospital in stable condition, while Bernich was placed in handcuffs. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

The 52-year-old has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. 