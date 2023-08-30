The Houston Police Department is now investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 4:40 p.m. this evening outside Star Mart Food Store, located at the 4000 block of West Orem Drive.

Preliminary information suggests that a male victim was shot, and the suspect responsible for the shooting has reportedly fled the area.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the vicinity of the convenience store and to seek alternate routes as law enforcement continues its investigation.

The motive behind the incident is unknown.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

