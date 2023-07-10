Authorities need your help identifying an armed robber who held a woman at gunpoint but left empty-handed.

It happened Thursday, June 29 a little before 8 a.m. in the 6900 block of Alabonson in northwest Houston. Surveillance video shows the man approaching the victim from behind, holding her at gunpoint.

Police said the robber was demanding her car keys, but the woman resisted. The video shows the back and forth between the robber and the victim until the gunman gets frustrated and grabs the woman's cell phone and throws it on the ground before taking off.

(Photo courtesy of Houston PD)

The robber has been described as a Black male between 17-21-years-old and was seen wearing a black pullover jacket, black pants, and white shoes.

If you have any information that can help lead to identifying him or his arrest may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers. To submit information, you can go online or call them at 713-222-TIPS.