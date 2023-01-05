A Houston police officer was injured in a crash that also sent another motorist to the hospital, officials say.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Hempstead at West Little York.

MORE: Takeoff murder suspect Patrick Clark posts $1 million bond

A Houston Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Hempstead at West Little York

It’s not clear at this time how the crash unfolded, but two vehicles appear to be involved in the crash.

Officials said the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the other person who was taken to the hospital is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.