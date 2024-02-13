Deputies from the Mark Herman constable's office are investigating a five-vehicle crash on the 19700 block of the North Freeway. The crash has caused traffic delays on the southbound feeder lane.

According to law enforcement officials on the scene, the crash involved five vehicles, causing damages. Efforts are being made by emergency responders to assess the situation and provide assistance as needed.

Constable Deputies responded quickly and detained one of the drivers who attempted to drive away from the scene. The motive behind their escape remains unclear.

It was not known if any of the drivers involved suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to seek other alternative routes.

Deputies say they will release more details about the crash once they investigate, including the victims' conditions.