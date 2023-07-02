Authorities need your help finding a man who stole a car in west Houston with a child in the backseat.

According to Crime Stoppers - Houston, an unidentified man stole a car in the 13100 block of Bellaire Blvd. around 5:40 p.m. on May 6.

During the incident, police say the thief noticed a child in the backseat and dropped the child off about two miles away, but continued on with the stolen vehicle.

If you have any information on the car thief's identity or whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS or go online. Any information that could lead to an arrest may result in a cash reward of up to $5,000.