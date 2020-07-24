Houston bans in-person schooling through Labor Day

In-person instruction at Harris County schools has been banned for the rest of the summer, according to a public health order signed by the health authorities for Houston and Harris County Friday.



Local public health officials say they are mandating both public and non-religious private schools to remain closed to in-person instruction through Labor Day, and they say they may extend that mandate into the fall, depending on how much COVID-19 continues to spread.



“Let us not forget the families the children bring the virus home to,” said Dr. David Persse, public health authority for the Houston Health Department.

Homeschooling and remote learning will continue at least until September 7 for all public and private non-religious schools in Harris County, according to an order signed Friday by Harris County Public Health Dr. Umair Shah and Houston Health Department Dr. David Persse. (The 2020 to 2021 school year is scheduled to begin September 8 for Houston ISD.)



“This is not the time that we take the 900,000-plus students in Harris County and say go back to school in person,” said Dr. Umair Shah, public health authority for Harris County Public Health.



The local health authorities, along with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, are citing a continued increase in coronavirus cases as the reason they are prohibiting students from going to school for the rest of the summer and only allowing teachers to instruct remotely from empty classrooms, keeping schools at no more than 10 percent capacity.

“We still have tens of thousands of active cases in the community, and that is all still a raging wildfire,” said Hidalgo.

Harris County’s COVID-19 recovery czar and the Houston Mayor both spoke at the press conference with the health authorities, asking the state to use some of its CARES Act funding to make remote learning more feasible.



“The state has provided $200 million for devices, but the state has received well over a billion dollars in CARES money for connectivity devices, so that should only be viewed as a down payment,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“We need more resources, more investment from the state to provide devices and connectivity, because you have many, many children in this community that are going to be left out with maybe no device,” said State Rep. Armando Walle.



Harris County schools are also banned from having any in-person events, including sports and other extra-curricular activities until in-person learning is allowed to resume.

Judge Hidalgo said she hopes the religious schools will also follow this plan.