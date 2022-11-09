The World Series champion Houston Astros are making their rounds across Houston meeting with fans.

Several Astros players are holding meet-and-greets and autograph signings for fans on Wednesday.

Players will be at the following locations:

Right fielder Kyle Tucker will meet with fans at Academy Sports in Bunker Hill from 6:00 pm- 7:30 pm. The store is located at 9734 Katy Fwy.

Starting pitcher Cristian Javier is signing autographs at DICK'S Sporting Goods at from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at The Shops at Park West.

Yordan Alvarez will also be signing autographs at DICK'S Sporting Goods at the Baybrook Mall location from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

DICK'S Sporting Goods has the following requirements to participate in the autograph signings:

Wristbands are required to receive an autograph and 225 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. local time, Wednesday morning.

Only DICK’S-branded baseballs, complimentary cheer cards, and select merchandise will be permitted for signature. No outside items will be permitted for signature.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday to claim their second World Series in franchise history.