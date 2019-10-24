Houston Astros fire Brandon Taubman after insensitive comments, statement says

article

After a Sports Illustrated report said he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna during a clubhouse celebration, the Houston Astros have decided to fire Brandon Taubman, according to a statement released by the team.

Taubman released a statement through the Astros hours before they played Game 1 of the World Series against Washington. The assistant general manager of the Houston Astros apologized Tuesday for using "inappropriate language".

According to SI, Taubman shouted "Thank God we got Osuna!" and made similar remarks several times, punctuating them with an expletive.

SI said one of the reporters was wearing a domestic violence awareness bracelet. The incident occurred after the Astros beat the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.