4 Houston-area children likely killed by escaped Texas inmate attended Tomball ISD

The four Houston-area children who were found dead along with their grandfather at a home in Centerville, Texas, were students at Tomball ISD.

The district sent a letter to families on Friday morning sharing the news. Tomball ISD is offering grief counseling to students affected by the tragedy.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say during a search for Texas capital murder inmate Gonzalo Lopez on Thursday in the Leon County area where he escaped custody on May 12, officers received a call from a concerned family member saying they had not heard from an elder relative.

That's when authorities went to the home and found the four children and their grandfather murdered. It's believed Lopez, 46, killed them before he took off in a white Chevrolet Silverado.

Law enforcement spotted the stolen vehicle south of San Antonio in Jourdanton, where they ended in a gunfight with the driver, later identified as Lopez. He was shot and killed in the incident.

Here is the letter Tomball ISD sent to families:

Tomball ISD Family,

It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I share the devastating news of a tragedy that has affected our Tomball community.

The lives of four Tomball SD students and their grandfather were taken from us on Thursday by the escaped Texas fugitive near Centerville.

The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is excruciating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beloved students and grandfather.

We ask that you extend your prayers and support to these families who need us the most at this time. We share a special bond in Tomball and understand this will personally affect many students and families in our small community.

For any student, in light of this tragedy, that may need grief counseling, Tomball ISD has arranged for that service to be available. Please contact your campus principal if you are in need of support.