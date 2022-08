As Mother Nature is bringing much needed rain to the Houston area, it's causing travel problems at Houston airports.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, George Bush Intercontinental Airport is in a ground stop until 7:30 p.m.

LATEST HOUSTON-AREA WEATHER

At Hobby Airport, the ground stop is in effect until 7:30 p.m. due to storms in the area.

For the latest on the weather moving through the area, download the FOX 26 Weather App.