Houston Police are looking for whoever shot a 15-year-old while the teen was a passenger in the backseat of his mother’s car.

"I could have died like right there," said Guadalupe Roman-Soza. "I could have bled out, or I could have had a seizure."

Guadalupe says he doesn’t remember much about the shooting. However, he had been sitting in the backseat, on the driver’s side of the vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 4, around 6:15 p.m. Guadalupe’s mother had been driving him and four of his siblings.

"If anybody knows anything, or saw something, has a dashcam, please come forward," said Agustina Soza, Guadalupe’s mother.

While driving eastbound on Interstate 10 outside of Houston, Agustina says a white Toyota Tundra slammed on the brakes in front of her. Agustina says she changed lanes and tried to avoid confrontation.

"I never made eye contact with him when he got in front of me," said Agustina. "I avoided him when he pushed the brakes."

Then, she merged onto Highway 90 and continued traveling east. According to the mother, the Tundra followed her and then pulled up next to her vehicle right before Mercury Drive.

"As soon as he moved, my window popped," said Agustina. "The driver’s side window on the rear. That’s when I was screaming my son’s name. He never answered me. My first thought was, I’m going to lose my son already."

The bullet went in and out of the 15-year-old’s skull. Guadalupe says doesn’t remember much about the shooting, but his air pods and glasses could have saved his life.

"I thought the window exploded," said Guadalupe. "I just saw glass all over my pants. My eyes were wanting to fall asleep. In my head, I was thinking I’m going to die on this bed right here, right now, and I can’t say goodbye to anyone."

The 15-year-old somehow survived and spent five days in a local hospital. Now, he’s thankful to be alive and home, but still at risk of having seizures.

"I kind of wonder if I’ll be able to have my normal life again, and if I don’t, I don’t know," said Guadalupe.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case. If you know anything or have possible dashcam footage of the shooting, you’re urged to contact Houston police.

"You could have basically taken a kid’s life," said Guadalupe. "It would have been on your conscious forever. I really do hope they catch him and he pays for what he did to me."