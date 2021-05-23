Hostage negotiations underway for armed man barricaded inside west Houston apartment
HOUSTON - An intense situation is underway in west Houston, as several law enforcement officials work to negotiate with an armed suspect barricaded inside an apartment.
Details are scarce as the incident is still active, but we're told HPD, SWAT, and hostage negotiators are working to talk to the armed man inside an apartment in the 11980 block of Overbrook Ln.
No other information was available, as of this writing.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
