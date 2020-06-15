Homicide investigators on scene where Hispanic man found hanging in Houston

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene where a man was found hanging from a tree in northwest Houston.

Houston police say they were called to a report of suicide around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Ella Blvd near 610 North Loop.

They found the victim, described as a Hispanic man, in a field next to a woodworking supply store.

The body of the man was transported to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where they will determine the cause of death and the man's identity.

The Medical Examiner's Office has not released any results.

Houston Police Department tweeted Monday evening that they do not suspect foul play and are awaiting autopsy results.

"610 and Ella" began trending on Twitter after a video that appears to show the man hanging from a tree in that area was posted. In the same video, several emergency vehicles and first responders are seen at the scene.

Many people are voicing their concerns and saying they are skeptical it was a suicide after two men were found hanging in California and one in New York City.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tells FOX 26 she has concerns and is going to look into it.

