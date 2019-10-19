Homeowner shoots would-be robbers, sending one to the hospital

On Saturday, a homeowner caught two suspects breaking into their home and ended up sending one of them to the hospital.

It was around 12:15 a.m. in the 11000 block of Courtshire Rd. when police responded to shots being fired.

One neighbor, Maria Montalvo, says she woke up shortly after.

“I heard the ambulance, [saw] all the lights. I got up to check to see what’s going on,” she says.

But the gunfire didn’t come from the burglars. Instead, it came from the homeowner who was armed.

”A homeowner was able to produce a pistol and ended up shooting at one of the suspects, striking one suspect,” says Commander Megan Howard of the Houston Police Department.

Police say that one person was sent to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. The other got away.

Montalvo who has lived in the neighborhood for almost 26 years says the area is full of older residents who keep to themselves.

“I’m going to pray for my neighborhood to be safe because when it gets started, it’s going to be continuing,” she adds.

Some like Montalvo are worried that this shooting could lead to more incidents and could be the beginning of the end of their quiet neighborhood.

Houston police say they are investigating, and the home invader who was sent to the hospital is expected to live.

At the time of publication, HPD had not released a description of the home invader who escaped.