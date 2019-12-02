Hit-and-run suspect rear-ended car, then struck driver: Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly crashed into a car and then struck the driver when the victim got out to exchange information.

The victim was stopped in a car at the intersection of Westerland Drive and Westheimer Road at 2:20 p.m. on October 13.

According to Crime Stoppers, a white Scion Tc struck the back of the victim’s car. When the victim got out of their vehicle to approach the suspect to exchange information, Crime Stoppers says the suspect reversed into the car behind them and then accelerated forward and struck the victim.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.

The suspect vehicle was seen traveling southbound on Westerland Drive, turning into an apartment complex parking lot and exiting out on Westheimer Road.

The victim received injuries on their arm and leg.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222TIPS. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.