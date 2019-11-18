Highway Patrol: 3 killed in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

At least three people were shot and killed at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

FOX 25 reported that three people were shot and killed at the store in Duncan, located about 80 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. The station reported that the store was locked down as police investigate.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart,” the Duncan Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

FOX 25 that the store is on lockdown and no one is allowed to go inside or outside the store.

A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.”

The Duncan Public School District said its schools were briefly locked down as a precaution due to the report, but was later given the all clear.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. Check back for updates.