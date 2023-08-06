Henderson & Kane - HRW

Expand / Collapse search

Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston - Katie Stone checks out the potato salad and the barbecue meats that go with it on Henderson and Kane's Huston Restaurant Weeks menu. This is their first year participating in HRW and they are offering both a $25 2-course lunch and a $39 3- course dinner.

Henderson & Kane

715 Henderson St, Houston, TX 77007
Restaurant website: https://www.hkgeneralstore.com/

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

