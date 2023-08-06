Henderson & Kane - HRW

Katie Stone checks out the potato salad and the barbecue meats that go with it on Henderson and Kane's Huston Restaurant Weeks menu. This is their first year participating in HRW and they are offering both a $25 2-course lunch and a $39 3- course dinner.

Henderson & Kane

715 Henderson St, Houston, TX 77007

HRW MENU

Restaurant website: https://www.hkgeneralstore.com/

Tune in to Houston's Morning Show every Tuesday and Thursday at 8AM and 9AM to see more restaurant previews throughout August on TV and streaming.

For each brunch and lunch meal sold from the HRW menu, restaurants donate $3. The donation for the $39 dinner menu is $5, and the donation for the $55 dinner is $7.

Watch FOODIES & FRIENDS - Mondays, Wednesdays at Fridays LIVE at 3PM as Ruben and Katie sit down with local chefs and feature HRW menus and dishes, streaming on fox26houston.com

Everything you want to know about Houston Restaurant Weeks 2023