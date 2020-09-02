Help identify suspect in deadly stabbing of man who was walking home near Midtown

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who stabbed a man to death as he was walking home near Midtown.

According to Crime Stoppers, Ben Pride was walking in the 1600 block of Sutton Street around 11:30 p.m. June 25 when he was attacked by an unknown suspect with a sharp object.

Pride sustained numerous injuries and died in the roadway.

Authorities say several of the victim’s items were taken but later recovered.

Crime Stoppers says police were not able to recover a work laptop that Pride had, and believe it may be in the suspect’s possession.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.