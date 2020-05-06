HCSO Sergeant dies of COVID-19

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reports one of their sergeants passed away after contracting COVID-19.

Sgt. Scholwinski, 70, died Wednesday afternoon after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Scholwinski has served as a member of the Harris County Sheriff's Office for 26 years.

He most recently represented district two where he represented the district in most public speaking engagements.

"Sgt. Scholwinski represented the best of the Harris County Sheriff's Office family," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "Whether he was on patrol, making a neighborhood association presentation, or in the field during hurricanes, tropical storms, and other disasters, Ray consistently delivered for the people of Harris County. We will miss our brother and we will honor his legacy of service."

Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Scholwinski are pending.