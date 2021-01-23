HCSO: One man found dead near ravine inside newly constructed neighborhood in Katy

article

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead near a ravine in Katy.

Deputies responded to the 18600 block of Parma Creek Trail in Katy and discovered a deceased male near a ravine in the newly constructed residential neighborhood.

Homicide units are on the scene examining the cause of death.

This is a developing story, please return to FOX 26 for more details on-air and online.