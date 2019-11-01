HCSO: Man shot after argument at Halloween party in northeast Harris County

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in northeast Harris County.

Deputies responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on Aldine Bender Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a family was having a Halloween party and two males got into an argument. One of the men then shot the other multiple times, deputies say.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and into surgery. His condition is unknown.

The suspect reportedly fled in a tan or brown vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.