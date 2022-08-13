HCSO investigating suspicious item at Walmart parking lot on FM 1960

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a suspicious item that was found on Saturday afternoon.

Details are very limited, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item is located in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West.

Gonzalez said the bomb squad is on the scene investigating the item.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.