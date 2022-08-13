Expand / Collapse search
HCSO investigating suspicious item at Walmart parking lot on FM 1960

Harris County Sheriff's Office
FOX 26 Houston
Photo from the scene where authorities are investigating a suspicious package in the parking lot. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a suspicious item that was found on Saturday afternoon. 

Details are very limited, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item is located in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West.

Gonzalez said the bomb squad is on the scene investigating the item. 

No other details have been released. 

