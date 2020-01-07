HCSO: Fatal shooting may be related to attempted gun store burglary

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two scenes they believe may be related.

Around 4:30 a.m., a gun shop owner on Kennings Road encountered two possible burglary suspects. Deputies say gunfire was exchanged and the suspects left, but the owner believes one of the suspects was shot.

Around 4:41 a.m. at another scene on Morelos Road, a male in his late teens or early 20s was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The investigations at both of these locations are active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.