The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in southwest Harris County.

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy in plain clothes was on duty in the 15100 block of E Ritter Circle when a male approached the deputy with a gun.

The sheriff's office says the deputy shot the male, who fled a short distance before collapsing dead.

The deputy is unharmed.

