HCSO: Armed suspect in aggravated assault is barricaded in home in NW Harris County

An armed suspect in an aggravated assault is barricaded in his home in northwest Harris County, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies are at the home on Hamilton Falls Drive in the Twin Falls neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are working to resolve the situation peacefully.

Residents are urged to avoid the area.

Deputies are shutting down traffic on Spring Cypress near Twin Falls as a precaution. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.