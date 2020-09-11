HCSO: 2 children among 4 injured in 'bad accident' in West Harris Co.

article

Two children are among four people who were injured in what officials are calling a "bad accident" in West Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the accident occurred at the intersection of Morton Road and Greenhouse Road.

Captain T. Shelton with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Shannon said it was reported that a white Tahoe is believed to have run a red light, crashed into a blue sedan in the intersection then crashed into a tree.

Shannon said a mother, her teen, and a 6-year-old were in the Tahoe. Those three were airlifted to trauma cetners. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The lone occupant of the sedan was taken to the hospital by ambulance to a nearby trauma center.

Shannon said the mother inside the white Tahoe is suspected to be intoxicated.

Harris County Sheriff's Office traffic units are investigating.

Authorities are asking motorists are asked to avoid the area.