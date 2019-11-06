Have you seen him? 82-year-old Houston man with signs of dementia missing: HPD

article

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 82-year-old man.

Police say Joseph Griffin was last seen on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. leaving his apartment located at the 2300 block of Crescent Park Drive. He was reportedly last seen on foot and wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans, and beige shoes.

Griffin reportedly has early signs of dementia. Anyone with information oh his disappearance is urged to contact HPD at 832-394-1840.