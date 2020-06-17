HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 10-year-old boy missing from Westchase home

article

Houston police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night in Westchase.

Lawerence Menard was reported missing Wednesday around 7:55 a.m.

Police say he was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Woodland Park Drive.

It's believed Lawerence is wearing a black Nike t-shirt, red shorts with black stripes and Air Jordan sneakers with black and red heels.

Lawerence has dark hair and eyes and is described as 4'6" tall and weighs about 100 lbs.

If you have seen him or know his whereabouts please contact the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840