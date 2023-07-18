Harris County: Suspect accused of assaulting 67-year-old elderly man

article

One man is accused of assaulting a 67-year-old elderly man in Harris County.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the assault occurred on the 16600 block of Rock East Drive on Monday.

Officials said when deputies arrived, the elderly man reported the suspect, later identified as Steven Kotenai, physically assaulted him, causing pain, and visible injury."

Kotenai was charged with injury to the elderly. His bond was set at $3,000.