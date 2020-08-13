Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Harris County
15-year-old Richard Rodriguez

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing teen.

Authorities are looking for Richard Rodriguez, 15. 

According to a release, Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, August 9 around 2 a.m. after he left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Drive. 

Authorities said Rodriguez was last seen wearing black pants and a white-colored polo shirt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person/Runaway Unit at (713) 755-7427. 