Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing teen.



Authorities are looking for Richard Rodriguez, 15.



According to a release, Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, August 9 around 2 a.m. after he left his home in the 14900 block of Rancho Camino Drive.



Authorities said Rodriguez was last seen wearing black pants and a white-colored polo shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person/Runaway Unit at (713) 755-7427.