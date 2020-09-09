Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for missing person

article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing person.

Authorities are looking for Kim Nguyen, 77.

Nguyen is 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and white hair.

He was last seen leaving the 6300 block of Spruce Manor Lane in an unknown direction of travel on Wednesday.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a long-sleeve maroon and red plain shirt, gray suit pants, and blue New Balance shoes.

Police said that Nguyen has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kim Nguyen is asked to contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Person's Division at (832) 394-1840.