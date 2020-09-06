Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for missing children

article

Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two missing children.



Authorities are looking for Martha Velasquez Cruz, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz.



Authorities said they were last seen in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street around 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Martha was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a red shirt with a bear, blue pants, and purple and black shoes, authorities said.



Mario was last seen wearing khaki pants and green soccer cleat shoes.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-8477.