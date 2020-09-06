Expand / Collapse search

Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for missing children

Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two missing children. 

Authorities are looking for Martha Velasquez Cruz, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Mario Velasquez Cruz. 

Authorities said they were last seen in the 2600 block of Cromwell Street around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Martha was last seen carrying a backpack and wearing a red shirt with a bear, blue pants, and purple and black shoes, authorities said. 

Mario was last seen wearing khaki pants and green soccer cleat shoes.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Unit at (713) 755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-8477. 