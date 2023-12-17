Harris County: Search for paraglider seen spiraling down in NE Harris County called off

UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they are calling off a search for a paraglider that was seen spiraling down in northeast Harris County, officials said.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, an extensive search of the area was conducted, but no one had been located and there is no evidence of a crash.

-------------------------

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a paraglider that was seen spiraling down in northeast Harris County.

Details are very limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said multiple agencies are assisting with the search in the area of 11899 N. Lake Houston Parkway.

No other details have been released yet.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.