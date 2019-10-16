Harris County Pct. 5 deputy constable shot during robbery while working extra job at Houston restaurant

A deputy constable with the Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office is recovering after he was shot during a robbery at a Houston restaurant, police say.

The deputy constable was working security at a Five Guys restaurant located on N. Shepherd Drive near W. 30th Street at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot in the arm.

Authorities say the deputy constable was outside when he saw a man with a mask and a weapon go into the restaurant. According to police, the man robbed the customers and was going toward the cash register when he saw the deputy.

Police say the deputy was unable to fire his weapon, because the customers were inside. The Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office says the suspect fired multiple shots at the deputy, one striking him in the upper arm.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery overnight. He is expected to recover.

The suspect has not been arrested. He is described as a black male, 6’0” to 6’3” tall, wearing a green and white sweatsuit and a black mask.

Advertisement

Police say witnesses saw a white Charger with black rims leaving the area at a high rate of speed with the headlights off.

Pct. 5 says the deputy is 39 years old, is a 15-year law enforcement veteran, and has been with the precinct for 12 years.