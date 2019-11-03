Harris County offering countywide polling on election day, vote where you want, when you want
Voting is more accessible this year with the Countywide Polling Place Program. You don’t have to go to a designated location to vote; you can vote anywhere that’s close and convenient to you—at any of 700+ locations on Election Day. Election Day polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Use the Harris County Poll Finder tool to get election reminders and step-by-step directions to the nearest polling location.
Questions? Text VOTE to 1-833-937-0700 or message Harris Votes on Facebook.
In many Texas counties, Election Day polling locations are not precinct specific, however, you must vote within your county. Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Fort Bend County polling locations.
Galveston County polling locations.
Brazoria County polling locations.
Montgomery County requires voters to vote in their precinct.